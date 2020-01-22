Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Announce $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. CRA International posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. CRA International had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRAI shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, Director William F. Concannon sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $35,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 77,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $57.71. 73,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,997. CRA International has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $434.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

