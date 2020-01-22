Brokerages Anticipate International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.32. International Game Technology reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 3,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

IGT stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

