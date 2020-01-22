Brokerages Anticipate Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Intrepid Potash reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intrepid Potash.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPI. TheStreet lowered Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 12,472 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,937.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 41,685 shares of company stock valued at $98,069 in the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 49,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 27,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

