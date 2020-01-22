Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.31). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 420,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.90. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,629,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 212,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 159,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit