Brokerages Expect BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) to post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). BeyondAirInc . reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BeyondAirInc ..

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 12,000 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,590.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 10,000 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 621,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,190.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 233,528 shares of company stock valued at $870,824.

XAIR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 2,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,509. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00. BeyondAirInc . has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -0.16.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

