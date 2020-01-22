Brokerages Expect Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $13.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 117 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BRG stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 190.80 and a quick ratio of 190.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

