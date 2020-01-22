Brokerages Expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to Announce $2.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will post earnings per share of $2.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the lowest is $2.68. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $2.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $12.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $14.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.98. 431,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.52. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $264.84 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.