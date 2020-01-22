Brokerages Expect Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Franks International reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Franks International.

Get Franks International alerts:

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.87 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. Franks International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE FI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,695. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $888.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Franks International has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 369,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $2,019,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Franks International by 522.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 1,288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,363 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franks International by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Franks International by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franks International in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franks International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franks International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franks International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.