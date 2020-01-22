Brokerages Expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Himax Technologies.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.68 million. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on HIMX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 947.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 142.9% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $414,000. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HIMX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.80. 1,558,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,664. The company has a market capitalization of $645.54 million, a PE ratio of -126.67 and a beta of 0.32. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Himax Technologies (HIMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.