Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Announce -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.45). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.52). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,369,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,612,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,453,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 49,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.86 and a quick ratio of 18.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.58.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

