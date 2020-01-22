Brokerages Expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 693,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100,502 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $3,084,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. 85,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,472. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $395.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

