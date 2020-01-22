Brokerages Expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.18. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,460,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,167,000 after buying an additional 780,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pure Storage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,909,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,391,000 after buying an additional 502,734 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,990,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,785,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,215,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. Pure Storage has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

