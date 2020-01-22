Brokerages Set Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) Price Target at $8.25

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,914. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -148.21 and a beta of 0.25. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 101.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 67.1% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 104,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

