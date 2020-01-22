Brokerages Set Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) PT at GBX 425

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 417.14 ($5.49).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 435 ($5.72) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 53,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total value of £239,899 ($315,573.53). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($6.06), for a total transaction of £40,153.10 ($52,819.13).

Shares of LON MAB traded up GBX 11.50 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 413.50 ($5.44). 244,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,480. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of GBX 236.50 ($3.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 441.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 386.72.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 37.20 ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 36.50 ($0.48) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitchells & Butlers will post 3458.0002729 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

