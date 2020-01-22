Brokerages Set Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) PT at $10.89

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEXA. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC began coverage on Nexa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexa Resources by 16.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEXA traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.71. 2,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,358. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.31. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.86 million. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

