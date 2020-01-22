Brokerages Set Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT at $9.92

Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 349,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.39. Noodles & Co has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $307.53 million, a P/E ratio of 118.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.23.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Noodles & Co by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

