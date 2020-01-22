Brokerages Set Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) PT at $3.08

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities set a $2.80 target price on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,173,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,815,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ring Energy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 463,042 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Ring Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,959,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 478,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ring Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 118,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Ring Energy by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,485,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 651,100 shares during the last quarter.

REI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,948. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

