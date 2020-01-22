Brokerages Set Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) PT at $27.33

Shares of Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. 37,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.33.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.