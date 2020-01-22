Brookmont Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $3,679,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 479.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.11. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.52 and a 52-week high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

In other news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.29.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

