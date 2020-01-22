Brookmont Capital Management Sells 262 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $282.53. 325,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day moving average of $262.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $287.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

