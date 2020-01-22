Brookmont Capital Management Sells 6,379 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for approximately 1.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 51.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,535,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,501. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

