Brookmont Capital Management Trims Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Brookmont Capital Management lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises 2.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Paychex by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock worth $6,955,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.60. 1,369,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,814. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $89.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Comments


