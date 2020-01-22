Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) Receives $60.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brown-Forman Corp (NASDAQ:BF/B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

BF/B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown-Forman from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Brown-Forman from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ BF/B traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. The stock had a trading volume of 449,714 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.1743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous dividend of $0.17.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

