Brown University Takes $151,000 Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Brown University purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises approximately 0.1% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 212,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 300.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 381,706 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 134,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

MGY traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $571,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $250,794.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Macdougall sold 37,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $471,481.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,961 shares in the company, valued at $274,073.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,512,199 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

