Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.54

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $4.93. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 294,123 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBW shares. ValuEngine raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

