Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Sells $1,165,723.29 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) President Anirudh Devgan sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,165,723.29. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 410,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,970,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CDNS stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 113,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,840,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after buying an additional 548,520 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

