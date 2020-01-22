Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CVGW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of CVGW stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $80.53. 11,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.07. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $100.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.90.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce John Lindeman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $213,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 884.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 69,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth $1,202,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.