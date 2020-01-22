Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Camden Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

CPT stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.23. 409,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,329. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.35. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $91.70 and a 1-year high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 33,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,631,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $516,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

