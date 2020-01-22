Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 411 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 175,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 3.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,245,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 84.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,456,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,230,000 after buying an additional 666,577 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,386,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,626,000 after purchasing an additional 419,738 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,054.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 368,041 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,178.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 66.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Charter Equity cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

