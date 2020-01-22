Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10,824.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,308 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.33.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $341.11. 9,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,283. The company has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.90 and a 12 month high of $341.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

