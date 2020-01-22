Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises 2.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $16,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of KLA by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.00. The stock had a trading volume of 188,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. KLA Corporation has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.