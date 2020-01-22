Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce $32.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. Camtek reported sales of $33.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $133.30 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $140.35 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $140.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $13.61. 10,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,937. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.08 million, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.61.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

