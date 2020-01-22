Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWB. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

CWB traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.77. 66,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,471. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.32. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$26.90 and a 12-month high of C$36.61. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

