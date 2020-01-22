Cap-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.97

Shares of Cap-XX Limited (LON:CPX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.97 and traded as low as $3.40. Cap-XX shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 462,647 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $15.12 million and a PE ratio of -4.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.97.

Cap-XX Company Profile (LON:CPX)

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors primarily in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company provides supercapacitors for the use in wireless applications, such as wireless sensor networks, ruggedized PDAs, mobile phones, and PCMCIA and compact flash products; and consumer product applications, including eBooks, toys, converged handhelds, digital music players, notebook PCs, and digital still cameras.

