Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$1.10 at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Capstone Mining stock remained flat at $C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 141,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.67 million and a PE ratio of -4.56. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.59.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.47 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,866.20. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot acquired 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,620,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,834,575.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 327,000 shares of company stock worth $197,640.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

