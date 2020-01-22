Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Casa Minerals Inc (CVE:CASA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 74855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of $3.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Casa Minerals (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims covering 7,871.371 hectares located in Terrace, British Columbia.

