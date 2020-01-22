Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Infosys stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 22,364,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,288,342. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66. Infosys Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.