Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Gray Television worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 48,017 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Gray Television by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Gray Television by 837.9% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 241,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 215,499 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Gray Television by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NYSE GTN traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. 740,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.10. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $25.31.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.