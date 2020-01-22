Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $876,000 Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,337,000 after buying an additional 440,942 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 22.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,269,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,335,000 after buying an additional 418,038 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $7,124,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $11,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.33.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In other news, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.63 per share, with a total value of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,543.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

