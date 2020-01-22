Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.28. The company had a trading volume of 806,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,995. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.24. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $121.36 and a one year high of $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.87.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,818.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

