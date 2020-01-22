Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 305 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,136,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,060,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,590,000 after acquiring an additional 386,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 698,295 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 155,406 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,992,000 after acquiring an additional 368,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 242,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.08. 471,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,193. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $67.41 and a 1-year high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.26.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

