Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 141.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. MKM Partners set a $63.00 price target on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 933,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,623. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $49.82 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

