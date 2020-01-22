Cascend Securities Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective lifted by Cascend Securities from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Cascend Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. 6,008,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,208,570. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.