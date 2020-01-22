Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $143.00.

CAT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.24.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,456. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.84. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.