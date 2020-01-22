Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Cerus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Cerus stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,921. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. Cerus has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $571.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 100.59% and a negative net margin of 100.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail Schulze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $62,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 20.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 29.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

