CFO4Life Group LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for 1.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,150,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,227,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275,470 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of CSX by 40.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 23.2% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 13,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV raised its position in shares of CSX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 22,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,258. The firm has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.70. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.14.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.