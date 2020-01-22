CFO4Life Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.24.

In related news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FLT traded up $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $318.30. 826,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,073. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.71. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.52 and a 1 year high of $319.39.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.