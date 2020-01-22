CFO4Life Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,131 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $194,039,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Lam Research by 355.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,351,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,687,000. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 401.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after purchasing an additional 354,103 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.34. 99,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.14. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $137.58 and a one year high of $311.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.80.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

