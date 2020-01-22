Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $31,012.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,695,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,730,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.