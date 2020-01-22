Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Up 2.6%

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00, 403,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 299,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on CKPT. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a market cap of $69.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 339.99% and a negative net margin of 583.52%. Analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 71.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 117.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 655,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 174.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 37,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

